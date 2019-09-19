Alleged assaults connected to ongoing Killarney feud could be forwarded to circuit court

Alleged assaults connected to an ongoing Killarney feud could be forwarded to the circuit court.

Kathleen Harty of 61 Pinewood Estate, Killarney and Vera Dooley of 149 Ballyspillane, Killarney, were before the local district court, charged in connection with an alleged incident, which occurred outside Mr Price, Rookery Road, Ballyspillane, Killarney on 8th July last.

Both accused women are also facing additional charges, relating to assault and public order offences.

Following a previous sitting, the accused women were remanded on bail with strict conditions, which include curfews and to stay off social media in relation to the ongoing issues.

39-year-old Ms Harty is facing four charges from July’s incident: two for assault, one for the production of a weapon – namely a crutch – and one for violent disorder.

She appeared in court this week with the aid of crutches.

The court also heard that Ms Harty is facing a charge and summons relating to an alleged assault and threatening and abusive behaviour offences.

35-year-old Ms Dooley is faces two charges from July: one each for assault and violent disorder.

She is also facing an additional charge, arising from an alleged assault in Scruffy’s Bar, College Street, on the 7th July, 2018.

DPP directions are still required on the assault charges, while some will be dealt with in the local district court under Judge David Waters.

Judge Waters remanded all on continuing bail until November 5th, when a date for hearing will be set.

19-year-old Cecelia O’Brien of 122 Ballyspillane, Killarney is also facing a charge of violent disorder, arising from the same incident.