Allegations of misconduct against Kerry gardaí among the highest in the state

The number of allegations of misconduct made against members in the Kerry Garda Division are among the highest in the state.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, which deals with complaints concerning garda conduct, released its 2019 annual report today.

Over 1,700 (1,756) complaints were received by GSOC last year.

All complaints received by GSOC are assessed to determine if they are admissible.

If they meet those criteria, they can be dealt with by GSOC; if they don’t, they are deemed inadmissible.

Two-thirds of national complaints were deemed admissible last year.

The allegations against gardaí around the country include alleged abuse of authority, neglect of duty, discourtesy, assault, criminal damage and improper use of information.

There are over 340 gardaí stationed in Kerry.

147 allegations were made against members in the Kerry Garda Division in 2019, which is the highest outside of Dublin and Cork cities.