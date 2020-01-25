All-Ireland Glory For Na Gaeil

Na Gaeil are AIB All-Ireland Junior football champions.

They were deserved winners over Wexford side Rathgarogue-Cushinstown in Croke Park on a scoreline of 3-20 to 1-5. After the match Donal Rooney stepped down as Na Gaeil manager https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/managerDonalRooney.mp3

Na Gaeil conceded the opening point in the first minute. The first goal chance of the day fell to Na Gaeil after less than 3 minutes but Mike Griffin’s low hard shot went wide of the post.

Na Gaeil equalised and went in front after 8 minutes thanks to Mike Griffin; 0-2 to 0-1.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown were level by the 11th minute. Na Gaeil went down the other end and Dara Devine kicked the Kerry cahmpions back in front. Despite dominating possession Na Gaeil were not making the most of their chances and the sides were all square at 3 points 16 minutes in.

Na Gaeil fell behind by a point on 19 minutes but a free from captain Eoin Doody had them level once more after 21 minutes. From the resultant kickout Na Gaeil gained possession and Doody put over from distance to give Na Gaeil a one point advantage at 0-5 to 0-4. A third point of the day from Doody then doubled that lead before another turnover from a kickout resulted in a Na Gaeil goal, Ian McCarthy the scorer after 26 minutes https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NGgoal1.mp3 Na Gaeil’s advantage now stood at 1-6 to 0-4. Kieran O’Donovan was put through for another Na Gaeil goal chance on 30 minutes but shot harmlessly wide. In added on time Ian McCarthy pointed for Na Gaeil before team-mate, and corner back, Ryan O’Neill fisted over. Na Gaeil were now 7 up at 1-8 to 0-4 but the last act of the half brought Rathgarogue-Cushinstown right back into proceedings. They were awarded a penalty in the 2nd minute of added on time. It was keeper against keeper and Nicky Sinnott shot home with the last kick of the period. At half-time Na Gaeil were ahead by 1-8 to 1-4. Na Gaeil had 8 wides in that half.