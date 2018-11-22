Alice O’Connor nee O Grady, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs

reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Friday from 5 to 7.15pm, removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.
Former Republic of Ireland Manager on Who Might Succeed Martin O’Neill – November 22nd,...
Eoin Hand gave his thoughts on the announcement that Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are stepping down from their roles.
Why are Wealthy Golf Clubs Applying for Funding Aimed at Disadvantaged Areas? – November...
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the issue of ministers lobbying for grants for golf clubs in their constituencies. Minister of State for Tourism...
Kerry Footballer Fined After Assaulting Gardaí – November 22nd, 2018
Kerry footballer Kevin McCarthy has avoided jail after assaulting two gardaí. The 24-year-old of Gortnatona, Kilcummin had pleaded guilty at Tralee District Court to assaulting...
Confronting Underage Drinking – November 22nd, 2018
Brian Wall is with the Institute of Guidance Counsellors. He’s been speaking to Jerry about an initiative to address the problem of underage consumption...
West Kerry Tractor Run – November 21st, 2018
On In Conversation this week, joining Joe McGill is Seamus Devane, John Patrick and Joan O'Sullivan to talk about the West Kerry Tractor Run....
Thursday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERIt's believed negotiations between Mick McCarthy and the FAI over the vacant Republic of Ireland manager's job could successfully conclude over the weekend.McCarthy...
Dr Crokes Selector Expects Miltown Malbay To Bring Intensity To Munster Final
Dr Crokes Selector Niall O’Callaghan expects Miltown Malbay to bring a lot of intensity to Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Football Final.He says his...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
BOXINGKellie Harrington has won her World Women's Elite Boxing Championships semi-final in New Delhi.The Dublin lightweight has beaten Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan on a...