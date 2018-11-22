Alice O’Connor nee O Grady, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs

reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville on Friday from 5 to 7.15pm, removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery. Donations if desired to Valentia Hospital.

