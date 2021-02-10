Alice O’ Keeffe (née O’ Connor), Lake Vale, Ballydesmond and formerly of Mount, Scartaglin.

On the 7th of February, unexpectedly, at home.

A private family funeral will take place for Alice in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Alice, beloved wife of the late William, loving sister of the late Jerh (San Francisco) and the late Nora Mai Fleming (Currow, Co. Kerry) and adoring grandmother to the

late William, dearly loved mother of Joseph, Helena, Gerard, Thomas, Liam and Dermot. Deeply regretted by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored 14 grandchildren. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law Fr. Tom, sisters-in-law Nellie and Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

