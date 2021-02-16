Alice King of Ashe Street, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Alice with requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Friday in St John’s Church, Tralee. Mass being live streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Dearest sister of Marie and the late Joan Ivers (died September 2020) and Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephew Austin and Anne-Marie, niece Karen and Karl, grandniece Jessica, her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

