Alice Flemming (née Curran), Bridge St., Sneem.

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday, (June 2nd), from 6pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, (June 3rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please. Enquiries to Drummond Bros. Undertakers, Sneem.