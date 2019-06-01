Alice Flemming (née Curran), Bridge St., Sneem.

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday, (June 2nd), from 6pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, (June 3rd), at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private please. Enquiries to Drummond Bros. Undertakers, Sneem.
Latest News
Kerry TD says lack of capacity in Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be...
A Kerry TD says the lack of capacity in a Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be addressed.Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Martin Ferris...
Road users advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend
Road users are being advised to take care on Kerry roads this weekend.Large numbers of people are expected to spend the bank holiday weekend...
Revised plans submitted for proposed Listowel Food Hub
Significant further information and revised plans have been submitted as part of a planning application for the proposed Listowel Food Hub.Permission is being sought...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERHistory will be made in Madrid tonight as Liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Champions League final at 8 o'clock.The Reds are aiming to...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERHistory will be made in Madrid tonight as Liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Champions League final at 8 o'clock.The Reds are aiming to...
Premier A League Success For Killarney Celtic
The Denny Premier A League Final replay has been won by Killarney Celtic.They overcame Castleisland 1-0, Danny Roche getting the only goal in the...