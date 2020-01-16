Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Jan 17th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
John Drummey – January 15th, 2020
Joe McGill’s guest on ‘In Conversation’ this week is John Drummey of Radio Kerry and ‘John Drummey Communications’. Over the years John has worked...
Meat the Victims: Law Breakers or Animal Liberators? – January 16th, 2020
Jerry spoke to Tuesday Goti who’s a member of Meat the Victims. The group entered a farm in Northern Ireland earlier in the week...
South Kerry FF Cllr to Champion Foley from Tralee – January 16th, 2020
Cllr Michael Cahill says he’ll be campaigning for Fianna Fáil election candidate Cllr Norma Foley and asking people to give her their number one,...
Fr Peter McVerry on Canal Accident – January 16th, 2020
The founder of the McVerry Trust which helps those who are homeless spoke to Jerry about the accident that happened in Dublin yesterday. A...
Labour’s Terry O’Brien Rules Out Election Run – January 16th, 2020
The longstanding Kerry County Councillor from Tralee has decided not to stand in the general election despite urgings from his party.
Latest Sports
Claim Relegation From Sigerson Cup Could Affect IT Tralee Numbers
Liam Brosnan says staying in the Sigerson Cup helps attracts young footballers to college and a drop down to the Trench Cup would be...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry made a solid start to his defence of the Abu Dhabi Championship.The Clara golfer opened his week with a 2-under par round...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin forward Paul Mannion says manager Dessie Farrell has been empowering the players in their new setup.Farrell has taken over from five-in-a-row winning...