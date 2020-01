Discount retailer Aldi is to recruit 13 staff across its seven Kerry stores.

It’s part of a national recruitment drive that’ll see the company take on 550 new staff this year, including store assistants and assistant store managers.

The company has also announced that from the 1st of February it’s increasing its minimum wage rate to match the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended rate of €12.30 per hour.

Full details of the roles are available here – https://www.aldirecruitment.ie/apply/