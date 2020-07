Aldi has planted 15,000 native trees along the Kerry Way.

The company recently planted the trees in Muingaphuca; it’s part of Aldi’s commitment to plant 100,000 native hardwood trees over the next five years.

This project will help encourage local flora and fauna, and will create a habitat for foxes, deer, badgers, squirrels and pine martens.

The Muingaphuca plantation will remove a further 2,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to a spokesperson for Aldi.