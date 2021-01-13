Aldi to open two stores in Kerry

Aldi is to create over 1,000 new jobs across the country this year.

It will also open a number of new stores.

These new roles being announced today will include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

The supermarket chain will be hiring managers, assistant managers and store sssistants, for shops across the country.

Aldi will open four new stores in the coming months at Dunshaughlin in Co Meath, Douglas in Co Cork, Newbridge in Co Kildare and Bayside in Dublin.

With stores in Cahersiveen and Killarney to follow later this year.

Aldi currently employs over 4,500 people.