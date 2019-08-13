Nelius Collins has todays preview of this weekends action.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDundalk need to overcome their European goal drought if they're to reach the playoff round of the Europa League.The Lilywhites trail Slovan Bratislava...
Aldi Community Games Finals On This Weekend
Nelius Collins has todays preview of this weekends action.
‘Kerry Should Have No Fear Of Dublin’ says former Kerry Captain
Kerry should have nothing to fear, that is the message from former Kerry captain Tommy Doyle ahead of their All Ireland Final with Dublin.He...
Denied Cervical Exam Because I had to go Private – August 13th, 2019
Clare Healy from Kenmare was denied a colposcopy because she went private for a screening. But Clare says she was forced to go private...
Michael O’Regan Pays Tribute to Missionary Nuns – August 13th, 2019
The Irish Times political correspondent pays tribute to his late cousin, Sister Peggy McCarthy, and the remarkable contribution made by Irish missionaries like her.
Nora Quoirin Tragedy – August 13th, 2019
Dermot Browne is chair of the National Missing Persons’ Helpline. He spoke to Jerry this morning as news broke that a body had been...