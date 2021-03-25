Alastair Campbell tells Cantillion Conference positives can be learnt from current crisis

There are lessons we can learn from the current crisis that will help us in the future.

That’s according to Alastair Campbell, former Director of Communications for then UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Mr Campbell was addressing this year’s Cantillion Conference, organised by the MTU, on the subject of Leading Change in Turbulent Times.

He said that while the focus of governments is understandably on the current crisis, more attention needs to be paid to the challenges that will face us in the aftermath – both economic and in terms of mental health.

Mr Campbell said that there are also positive lessons that can be taken from the situation including revived community spirit, flexible working practices, better communication and the way government and big organisations can work.