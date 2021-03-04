Alastair Campbell to address Kerry Month of Enterprise Cantillon conference

Alastair Campbell will be addressing the Cantillon conference as part of Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The month-long event is taking place throughout March and the Cantillon conference will take place on March 25th.

It’s being hosted by Munster Technological University and Kerry County Council.

The conference is named after the pioneering 18th century economist, Richard Cantillon, who was born in Kerry.

Economic development officer with Kerry County Council, Bridget Fitzgerald says one of themes this year involves engaging with the diaspora, who have provided significant support to the county.

The conference’s keynote address will be provided by Alastair Campbell, the former advisor to Tony Blair.

Ms Fitzgerald outlines some of the highlights from this year’s event: