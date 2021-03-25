Alastair Campbell to address Cantillon conference today

Alastair Campbell is among a high-profile list of guests to address today’s Cantillon conference as part of Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The conference is being hosted by Munster Technological University and Kerry County Council.

The annual Cantillon conference, named after the pioneering 18th century economist Richard Cantillon, who was born in Kerry, will be held virtually this year.

The keynote address in today’s conference will be provided by Alastair Campbell, former advisor to the British Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Other notable speakers include the Minister for Education Norma Foley, the Environment Minister Eamonn Ryan, CEO of the National Treasury Management Agency, Conor O’Kelly, and Dr Stephen O’Driscoll of Science Foundation Ireland.

The theme of the eighth Cantillon conference, organised by Munster Technological University and Kerry County Council is ‘Transforming for Sustainability’ from a business and economic point of view.

This year the conference is also engaging with the Kerry diaspora, who have provided significant support to the county.