Alan Fitzell, Glencullare, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

( Peacefully ) at University Hospital Kerry on 24th December 2020.

a private family Service will take place on Sunday 27th Dec.

at 2pm in St. Brendan’s Church, Tarbert and interment immediately

afterwards in St. Brendan’s Church grounds.

Family Information:

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret,

sons Nigel and Brian, daughters in law Rachel and June, brother Louis, sister Hazel, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, former work colleagues at E.S.B. Tarbert, and a large circle of friends.

People who wish to leave messages of sympathy for the family may do so

By clicking ‘condolences’ underneath this notice.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****