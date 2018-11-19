Reposing in O Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney this Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm. Followed by removal to St Mary’s Cathedral Killarney.
Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown graveyard Beaufort. No flowers please donations if desired to Irish guide dogs for the blind
Alan Blake of London and Tomies Beaufort.
