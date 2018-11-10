Al Anon & AA Meeting in Abbeyfeale on 14th November.

An open meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the Glorach Theatre, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale at 8.30pm on Wednesday 14th November. Speakers from Alcoholics Anonymous & Al Anon. Tea & coffee served. All are welcome.

