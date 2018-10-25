Air Corps not commenting on President’s flight to Kerry on Government jet

The Air Corps says it’s not commenting on the President’s use of the Government jet to travel to Kerry this year.

President Michael D Higgins has used the Learjet on at least four occasions in 2018.

According to The Irish Times, President Michael D Higgins used the Government jet for a two-day trip to Dingle and to Valentia Island.





The newspaper states he flew into Kerry Airport on February 16th this year.

The jet returned to Dublin and flew to Kerry the following day to collect the President and his group.

President Higgins says that the Air Corps pilots need to clock up the hours to retain their licences, regardless of whether there are passengers or not on the Learjet.

The Taoiseach also says that the jet was flown around empty during the recession to keep up flying hours and that costs associated with using the plane are minimal.

However the other Presidential candidates say the use of the jet within Ireland is a waste of taxpayers’ money when President Higgins could have travelled by road or train.

The jet costs an estimated €3,780 per 60 minutes of flying.

Radio Kerry has contacted the Office of the President for a comment but has not received a response.