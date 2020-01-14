Air Ambulance to be grounded by Friday unless €400,000 is raised

The Community Air Ambulance will be grounded by Friday unless €400,000 is raised.

The service recently announced it needed urgent funding and set the target of €400,000; just €30,000 has been raised to date.

It’s operating from Rathcoole Aerodrome, just north-east of Millstreet and the majority of it’s missions to date have been in Kerry.

It costs €3,500 per mission to run and since it went live in July it has responded to over 270 missions.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

A fundraising Go Fund Me page entitled ‘Keep the ICRR Air Ambulance Flying’ has been launched to help keep the service airborne.

The Air Ambulance operates 365 days a year and provides effective and timely emergency medical care; it was aiming to provide more than 600 life-saving missions each year.

ICRR Operations manager Ruth Bruton says the service has received “phenomenal support from the public” to date, but adds that more donations are needed: