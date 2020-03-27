Air ambulance covering Kerry to stop operating next week

An air ambulance covering Kerry is to stop operating next week.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) led Air Ambulance operates from Rathcoole Aerodrome near Millstreet in Co Cork; it’s charitably funded and staffed by the National Ambulance Service.

The Irish Community Rapid Response helicopter emergency medical service aims to bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care.

Since last July the service has flown over 351 missions.

It’s to be grounded indefinitely from next Friday, April 3rd due to lack of funds, as it relies heavily on donations.

All fundraising has stopped due to COVID-19, and while they sought interim support from the Government, they’re yet to receive correspondence back.

Operations Manager for the charity, Ruth Bruton says they’re still on missions, providing rapid access to people suffering cardiac arrests, strokes, and those involved in farming accidents and road traffic collisions.

She’s thanked people who supported this service to date and is appealing for funds to keep the service going.

Donations can be made on www.icrr.ie