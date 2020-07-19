Aine O Neill (née Lynch) South Circular Road, Limerick & formerly of Ballymacelligott , Tralee.). Past Lady Captain, Limerick Golf Club.

live streaming of Áine’s mass this Tuesday at 11.30am. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9dPVQSvnP-c

July 18th 2020 peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Dearly loved mother of Philomena, Padraic, Fiona and Eoin.

Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Nicole and Niamh, sons-in-law Clive and Andrew, her beloved grandchildren, Cathleen, Stephanie, Robert, Sally, Hugo, Clio, Sean and Ben, her dear sister-in-law Anne Lynch, nephews, nieces, extended family, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

