Áine Meade née Casey

Knockaneacoolteen, Firies, Killarney and formerly of Cloonbeg Terrace Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Áine with her Requiem Mass at 12.00 Noon on Monday 11th January in Kiltallagh Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.milltownparish.com

Sadly missed by her husband Tony, sons and daughters, Conn, Máire, Sadbh and Tomás, Sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, sister Eibhlín, brothers Cormac, Dónal and Bob, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

