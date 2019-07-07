Aine (Anna) Joy née Griffin, Cromane, Killorglin

Reposing at her home in Cromane on Monday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. James Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Josephs Nursing Home, Killorglin.

