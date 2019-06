Former Kerry footballer, Aidan O’Mahony says Cork’s big win over Limerick in the wake of being relegated to Division 3 of the National Football League will be good for their confidence.

Ian Maguire will captain an unchanged Cork team for Saturday’s Munster final against Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Aidan O’Mahony believes that Cork have players who can pose a big threat to Kerry’s defence of the title.