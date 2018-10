Former Kerry defender Aidan O’Mahony says it would be difficult to decide what counties might be placed in a second tier if the All-Ireland Football championship was to be restructured.

A survey from the Gaelic Players Association shows that almost 60 per cent of the members now support splitting the All Ireland tournament into tiers.

Aidan O’Mahony says some of the so-called traditionally successful counties, such as Cork or Meath, might not be happy about being labelled as a second-tier team.