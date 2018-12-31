Aidan (Maurice) Galvin, Irremore, Listowel.

Reposing at his residence in Irremore, Listowel on Tuesday (Jan.1st), from 3pm – 8pm.  Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan’s Church , Irremore on Wednesday morning (Jan 2nd), for Requiem Mass at 12noon.  House private on Wednesday morning.  Family flowers only.  Traffic system will be in place.

