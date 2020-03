AIB branches in Kerry are rolling out a card that supports vulnerable customers.

The JAM card allows anyone with a communication barrier to tell people they need just a minute discreetly and easily.

It can be used by customers with Asperger’s syndrome or autism, brain injuries or those who aren’t confident in their ability to effectively communicate.

When shown the card, staff will discreetly convey their need for more time and aims to reduce stress for the customer.