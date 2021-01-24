AIB Kerry branches have raised over €8,000 for local causes during pandemic

AIB branches in Kerry have raised over €8,000 for local causes during the pandemic.

The money was raised for 28 causes as part of the banks’ community investment programme, AIB Together.

Among the causes for whom money was raised were Kerry Cancer Support Trust, St Vincent de Paul Killorglin Social Action Group, and Listowel Family Resource Centre.

Kieran Considine, Head of AIB for Kerry, Limerick and Clare, says as COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact in every part of society, the bank is very conscious of its need to work with people who support those most in need.