AIB introduce priority banking hours for elderly and vulnerable

AIB branches in Kerry have introduced priority banking hours for the elderly and vulnerable.

They’re urging such customers, who need to visit an AIB branch, to do so up until 11 o’clock each morning; they’re asking other customers to plan their branch visits outside of these times if possible.

Also due to social distancing, AIB are limiting the number of customers in branches at any one time, so this may result in some people having to wait outside.

They’re reminding customers that many banking services are available online, on their mobile app, and through phone banking.