The annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, due to be held in April in Killarney, has been posptoned

In a statement the AGSI says members are now required to give their full attention to increased policing during COVID-19.

Deputy General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham, also called on the public to refrain from spreading fake news, describing it as unnecessary scaremongering which is reckless and irresponsible.