Agritime – March 25th, 2021

By
Admin
-

On Agritime this week, Aisling O’Brien hears calls for an independent meat regulator. She learns about a new drafting system aiming to improve farm safety and efficiency. As a report shows exceedances for pesticides in three Kerry drinking water supplies, there’s advice around the correct use of these chemicals. Also, prices from factories and marts and a discussion on what the Green’s Climate Action Bill could mean for agriculture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR