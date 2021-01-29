Agritime – January 28th, 2021

On this week’s Agritime, Aisling O’Brien chats with the ICMSA President about farmer concerns over a potential Kerry Co-op bid for a majority stake in Kerry Group’s dairy business. She also has tips on preventing milk fever and hears about the latest research from the heavy soils programme. Among the topics on the Farm Finance is the supports available to farmers in financial difficulties due to the pandemic. Aisling also hears how Farm Relief Services are helping to bridge the labour gap on farms