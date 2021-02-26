Agritime – February 2th, 2021

On Agritime this week, Aisling O’Brien reports from the Kerry IFA AGM, which was addressed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Also, the two men in the running to become the next Chair of Kerry IFA, advice for farmers who are Ulster Bank customers, information on online health and safety courses and beef and sheep prices. And Aisling hears how Kerry schools are being sought to take part in a pilot programme to promote farm safety in the classroom.