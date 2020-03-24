Agreement reached in relation to stopping French and Spanish fishing boats docking in Dingle

It’s understood agreement has been reached in relation to stopping French and Spanish fishing boats docking in Dingle.

Yesterday, dozens of fishermen and other protestors gathered to block boats coming ashore in West Kerry.

The local fishermen were voicing their concern over the possible threat posed by the boats and crew in relation to the spread of coronavirus.

They claimed the boat owners and crew were acting irresponsibly by not obeying social distancing guidelines and were also in contravention of international maritime law, in particular, in relation to certification of crew vaccinations.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said last evening there is a verbal agreement not to come ashore in Dingle, according to the Irish Examiner.

The paper also cites a Department of Health spokesperson, who says there are no entry restrictions to Ireland at present, even though anyone coming into Ireland, apart from Northern Ireland, will be required to restrict their movements on arrival for 14 days.

However, essential supply chain services such as hauliers, pilots and maritime staff are exempt.

A marine traffic website shows one French fishing trawler bound for Dingle yesterday afternoon turned around and is has now departed Irish waters.