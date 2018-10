Aggravated burglaries have decreased by 80% in Kerry in the first nine months of the year.

There has only been 1 incident so far this year, compared to 5 in the first nine months of 2017.

Burglaries have increased by 5% with 216 instances taking place already this year, in comparison to 206 last year.





Chief Superintendent for the Kerry Garda Division Tom Myers says this is something they take very seriously.