The Afternoon Show – True Tides

On todays Afternoon Show, Brendan Fuller caught up with the Lead Singer of True Tides, Cian.

Despite a year of lockdowns and Zoom sessions, True Tides have still managed to produce some top class radio hits. Last years single “Survive” earned them huge radioplay along with a nomination for the Choice Music Awards song of the year.

Brendan and Cian began their chat by reminiscing about the “normal times”

Here’s the lyric video for their brilliant new single, “I Can’t Wait”;

You can watch their previous in-studio performance of tehir original “The Answer” here: