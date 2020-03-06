The Afternoon Show – KCFE North Campus Open Day

With the sun splitting the stones, Wednesday was a bad day to be stuck in the office! Thankfully for Brendan, he was headed out of the office as the Afternoon Show came live from Listowel!!

While he was working on his tan, he was visiting the North Campus of the Kerry College Of Further Education and Training to find out more about the pre-college courses and ready for employment courses on offer.

You can head each interview form the day below;

1) Teresa O’Brien & Kerry McCarthy (Animal Care Program)

2) Jenna Moynihan (Sports, Recreation & Excercise)

3) Joe O’Sullivan (Healthcare + Pre-Nursing)

4) Michelle Roche & Christina (Hairdressing) + Tony Perrill & Mary (Business Administration Courses)