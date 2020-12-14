AFL Star Given Permission To Line Out For Kerry

Mark O’Connor would have been available to Kerry had they beaten Cork in the Munster Senior Football Championship.

The former Kingdom minor and Dingle player, who moved to Australia in 2016, has become a mainstay in the Geelong Cats team, which reached the AFL Grand Final in October.

O’Connor says he was in contact with Kerry manager Peter Keane in recent months.

He added that Geelong had given him permission to line out with his native county https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mark-for-Joe-Sport.mp3

You can hear more from Mark O’Connor on this evening’s Terrace Talk programme from 6 o’clock.