Aeneas (Ainey Danny Martin) Murphy, Glounakeel, Rockchapel, Co. Cork

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel tomorrow Friday (June 7th) from 6pm to 8.30pm, followed by removal to St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Mallow Hospital. Enquiries to Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.