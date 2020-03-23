Advocacy group urges people to plan ahead for emergencies or ill health

An advocacy group is advising older people that next of kin have no legal rights and your wishes will still be respected.

Sage, a support and advocacy service for vulnerable adults, older people and healthcare patients says it’s important to plan ahead, to state clearly who you would wish contacted in an emergency and who you would like information about your medical condition to be shared with.

Mike Cahillane of Sage Advocacy says everyone should consider enduring power of attorney and advance healthcare directives.

He advised people to use www.thinkahead.ie a resource which helps people to plan and record their wishes in the event of emergency, sudden illness or death.