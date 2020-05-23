Advocacy group for asylum seekers calling for closure of Cahersiveen direct provision centre

An advocacy group for asylum seekers is calling on the government to close the direct provision centre in Cahersiveen.

Doras claims there are up to 25 cases of COVID-19 in the centre.

The people of Cahersiveen and politicians, along with the residents of the Skellig Star Hotel, have called for the centre to be shut down.

The Department of Justice yesterday confirmed that the Skellig Star Hotel and other direct provision centres that have had COVID-19 outbreaks won’t be inspected.

This was revealed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

He said as a result of the health and safety restrictions, it’s not appropriate for inspections to be carried out at this time, adding that all of the centres are currently closed to any visitors.

He said as soon as the HSE advises it’s appropriate to start inspections again, relevant officials in the immigration service will resume this.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley had called on the HSE to carry out an urgent inspection at the Cahersiveen centre.

Waterville Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty questioned how emergency venues hastily assigned for direct provision are fine for asylum seekers and staff, but can’t be inspected because of COVID-19.

Earlier today, Advocacy group Doras called for the Skellig Star direct provision centre to be closed down.

It says many residents there have had to share a room with strangers, meaning they can’t meet social distancing rules.

Doras’ Limerick Director, John Lannon claims overcrowding in direct provision is causing more cases.