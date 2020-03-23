Advisory group established to coordinate community response to COVID-19 in Kerry

A new advisory group has been established to coordinate the community response to COVID-19 in Kerry.

The group is made up of representative from a range of local organisations.

The COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Advisory Group has been established to coordinate how volunteers are managed and targeted.

This will ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support service over the coming weeks and months.

The group is made up of representatives from:

Health Service Executive

Kerry County Council

An Garda Síochána

Kerry Red Cross

Kerry Civil Defence

Kerry Volunteer Centre

North East and West Kerry Development

South Kerry Development Partnership

IRD Duhallow

Kerry GAA

Kerry Public Participation Network (representing 700 approx community groups in Kerry)

Kerry Age Friendly Network

Local Link Kerry

Citizens Information Service

The aim is to contribute to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring a coordinated, safe and reliable volunteer support network.

The advisory group is currently discussing how best to coordinate an inter-agency volunteer-based service to those in need of support and will announce details of structures and arrangements in that regard over the coming days.