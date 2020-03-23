Advisory group established to coordinate community response to COVID-19 in Kerry

A new advisory group has been established to coordinate the community response to COVID-19 in Kerry.
The group is made up of representative from a range of local organisations.
The COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Advisory Group has been established to coordinate how volunteers are managed and targeted.
This will ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support service over the coming weeks and months.
The group is made up of representatives from:
- Health Service Executive
- Kerry County Council
- An Garda Síochána
- Kerry Red Cross
- Kerry Civil Defence
- Kerry Volunteer Centre
- North East and West Kerry Development
- South Kerry Development Partnership
- IRD Duhallow
- Kerry GAA
- Kerry Public Participation Network (representing 700 approx community groups in Kerry)
- Kerry Age Friendly Network
- Local Link Kerry
- Citizens Information Service
The aim is to contribute to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring a coordinated, safe and reliable volunteer support network.
The advisory group is currently discussing how best to coordinate an inter-agency volunteer-based service to those in need of support and will announce details of structures and arrangements in that regard over the coming days.