Advisory group established to coordinate community response to COVID-19 in Kerry

A new advisory group has been established to coordinate the community response to COVID-19 in Kerry.

The group is made up of representative from a range of local organisations.
The COVID-19 Kerry Community Response Advisory Group has been established to coordinate how volunteers are managed and targeted.

This will ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support service over the coming weeks and months.

The group is made up of representatives from:

  • Health Service Executive
  • Kerry County Council
  • An Garda Síochána
  • Kerry Red Cross
  • Kerry Civil Defence
  • Kerry Volunteer Centre
  • North East and West Kerry Development
  • South Kerry Development Partnership
  • IRD Duhallow
  • Kerry GAA
  • Kerry Public Participation Network (representing 700 approx community groups in Kerry)
  • Kerry Age Friendly Network
  • Local Link Kerry
  • Citizens Information Service

The aim is to contribute to the community-wide effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring a coordinated, safe and reliable volunteer support network.

The advisory group is currently discussing how best to coordinate an inter-agency volunteer-based service to those in need of support and will announce details of structures and arrangements in that regard over the coming days.

