An advice clinic is being held in Tralee tomorrow for renters.

It’s being run by Threshold, a charity whose aim is to secure people’s right to housing, particularly those experiencing poverty and exclusion.

Anyone renting in Kerry who would like advice and support about their rights and entitlements can meet with Threshold’s housing advisors in Tralee.

The event will be held in the Homeless Information Centre on Denny Street between 10.30am to 3.30pm tomorrow.