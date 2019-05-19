Adrian Mackey, 3 Cable Terrace, Knightstown, Valentia Island

Waking at his residence on Monday from 4 to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown for 11 O Clock requiem mass. Burial afterwards in Cill Mór Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Valentia Community Hospital and Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers, Valentia.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Protestors to take further action against gas an oil exploration off Kerry coast
Protesters from the Dingle Extinction Rebellion Group have warned that they will be taking further action following the announcement of gas and oil exploration...
Ireland South MEP says housing crisis and vulture funds having alarming mental health consequences
An Ireland South MEP says the mental health consequences of the housing crisis and vulture funds are extremely alarming.Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
No Joy For Kerry At Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships
Pitch n Putt’s Munster Matchplay Championships concluded today.Tim Scannell reports
Latest Sports
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
No Joy For Kerry At Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships
Pitch n Putt’s Munster Matchplay Championships concluded today.Tim Scannell reports