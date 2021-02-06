Administrative Error Means No Northern Ireland Managerial Job For Killarney Man

It was announced yesterday afternoon that a Killarney man was to become the new U17 and U19 boss of the Northern Ireland National Sides.

Diarmuid O Carroll, formally of Killarney Athletic is after leaving his position as Motherwell U20’s manager to take up a new position.

But, earlier this afternoon, Diarmuid posted a statement on his Twitter account to express his disappointment that he cannot now take the new position.

He says an administration error on his behalf on the application form has led him to withdraw his application as contract negotiations were underway with the Irish FA.

He wishes whoever now gets the position all the best in the job.