Paddy & Rose celebrate 60 years of music & song at the Sea Lodge Waterville at 9pm on Saturday December 8th. Music by Dominic & Joe & other local musicians. Proceeds to Valentia & Cahersiveen Hospitals & the air ambulance. Tickets €10.

