Additional three-quarters-of-a-million-euro sought in Kerry for Local Improvement Scheme

Kerry County Council is seeking an additional three-quarters-of-a-million-euro to improve private roads leading to homes, farms and public amenities.

It has applied for the extra money to finish 40 outstanding applications to the Local Improvement Scheme.

The Local Improvement Scheme allows councils to carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly funded roads leading to multiple homes, farms, and amenities such as lakes, rivers or beaches.





Kerry County Council says by the end of October most of the projects approved for Local Improvement Scheme funding this year will be complete.

It was allocated €727,000 for 2018, and as of the end of September, 19 of the 34 approved roads were finished.

The council has now made a submission to the Department of Rural and Community Development for a further €771,000 to complete the outstanding 33 approved schemes and seven emergency and hardship schemes, for which applications were received during the year.