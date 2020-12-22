Additional funding approved for broadcast sector

Minister Catherine Martin has announced additional financial supports of €4.9m for the broadcasting sector.

The supports are targeted at independent radio, in particular local and regional radio, and the production of programmes that support the live music sector.

Minister Martin will be providing additional funding of €2.5m for the independent radio sector.

The Minister wrote to the BAI requesting that they develop a funding round for the independent radio sector early next year. Minister Martin asked that local and regional radio stations in particular would be prioritised.

The Minister said that Radio has played a vital role in providing reliable news and information to citizens throughout the Covid 19 crisis, and in bringing together local communities.