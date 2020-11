An additional 46 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Kerry this evening.

The Kerry cases were among the national daily total of 591 new cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team, along with three deaths.

The total number of cases in Kerry since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,118; taking into account the additional 20 cases reported yesterday.

Today’s cases won’t be added to the official tally until tomorrow evening.